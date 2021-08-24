The Virginian Retirement Community Takes a New Approach to Assisted Living

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce they take a new approach to assisted living. Located on 32 acres of beautifully wooded land, residents can enjoy their senior years in comfort and style.

Active seniors at The Virginian Retirement Community will find everything they need to meet new friends, enjoy activities, and live a peaceful life with easy access to medical care and assistance when required. The beautiful apartment units feature all the modern amenities seniors deserve, with large picture windows for natural lighting and a fantastic view, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, and more. Each unit has an emergency pull cord to ensure seniors can get help fast if they need it.

Residents at The Virginian Retirement Community have access to many amenities to ensure an active, enjoyable lifestyle. The assisted living facility offers life enrichment and wellness programs and entertainment and social options to allow seniors to engage in a way that matches their unique interests. The assisted living facility strives to ensure every senior gets an excellent quality of life through their later years.

Anyone interested in learning about this assisted living facility can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or by calling 1-703-278-2046.

About The Virginian Retirement Community: The Virginian Retirement Community has serviced senior residents from Northern Virginia and the Washington DC areas for more than 40 years. The innovative assisted living facility offers spacious, beautiful apartments with fantastic views and a vast array of amenities to make senior living more enjoyable. Medical and other assistance is available when required.

Company: The Virginian Retirement Community
Address: 9229 Arlington Blvd.
City: Fairfax
State: VA
Zip code: 22031
Telephone number: 1-703-278-2046
Email address: info@thevirginian.org

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution