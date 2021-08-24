The Virginian Retirement Community Takes a New Approach to Assisted Living

Fairfax, Virginia, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce they take a new approach to assisted living. Located on 32 acres of beautifully wooded land, residents can enjoy their senior years in comfort and style.

Active seniors at The Virginian Retirement Community will find everything they need to meet new friends, enjoy activities, and live a peaceful life with easy access to medical care and assistance when required. The beautiful apartment units feature all the modern amenities seniors deserve, with large picture windows for natural lighting and a fantastic view, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, and more. Each unit has an emergency pull cord to ensure seniors can get help fast if they need it.

Residents at The Virginian Retirement Community have access to many amenities to ensure an active, enjoyable lifestyle. The assisted living facility offers life enrichment and wellness programs and entertainment and social options to allow seniors to engage in a way that matches their unique interests. The assisted living facility strives to ensure every senior gets an excellent quality of life through their later years.

Anyone interested in learning about this assisted living facility can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or by calling 1-703-278-2046.

About The Virginian Retirement Community: The Virginian Retirement Community has serviced senior residents from Northern Virginia and the Washington DC areas for more than 40 years. The innovative assisted living facility offers spacious, beautiful apartments with fantastic views and a vast array of amenities to make senior living more enjoyable. Medical and other assistance is available when required.

