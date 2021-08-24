Kenya Safaris to Masai Mara launched By Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Book Kenya Safaris to Masai Mara for wildebeest migration this season

Posted on 2021-08-24

Nairobi, Kenya, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Masai Mara National Reserve is undoubtedly one the wonders of  the world due to the popular wildebeest migration that takes place in Kenya and Tanzania.

Tour operator Cruzeiro Safaris launches programs to the masai mara for 3 days and 4 days for travelers to booking until 22 December 2021 Masai Mara 3 Days https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/masaimara/Masai Mara 4 Days https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/product/maasaimara/Kenya Safari Packages by Road https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/kenya-safari-packages-road/

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya
Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

For further information and reservations, contact:
Claudia Kabui
Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com
Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/
Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)
Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

