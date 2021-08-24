Mining And Metallurgy Sector : Primary Driver Factor For Induction Furnace Market Sales Growth

Induction Furnace Market: Introduction

Induction furnace is an electrical furnace in which the heat is generated by induction heat of the metal. Induction capacities range from less than one kilogram to one hundred tonnes, and widely used to melt iron, steel, copper, aluminium and precious metal. The main advantage of the induction furnace is a clean, energy-efficient and well-controllable melting process compared to most other means of metal melting.

The macroeconomic factor such as growing industrial activities coupled with up gradation in metal processing & production and an increase in demand for refined metals in many countries is further augmenting the sales for induction furnace.

The significant increase in sales of induction furnace due to the growing concerns regarding efficient & effective operations in industrial operations is highly anticipated to drive the global Induction Furnace market.

Moreover, considerable growth in the APEJ & Middle East industrial sector and technological advancement in manufacturing of induction furnace is anticipated to create a significant opportunity for the global induction furnace market.

Competitive landscape

Induction Furnace Market: Segmentation

The global Induction Furnace market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry and region.

Based on the type, the global induction furnace market is segmented as:

Coreless Induction Furnace

Channel Induction Furnace

Based on the end-use industry, the global induction furnace market is segmented as:

Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Zinc

Channel induction furnace is anticipated to showcase remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its higher electrical efficiency than coreless induction furnaces. On the other hand, among end-use industry segment, the steel segment is anticipated to see gradual market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing adoption of processed and refined steel across all major applications.

