Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% – Germany Accounts for Largest Share in Europe

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The growing global prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, the limited supply of helium, and the increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The lymphoscintigraphy segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.

The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018.

On the basis of disease type, segmented into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases (congenital abnormalities, trauma-related conditions, infections, and filariasis). The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the lymphedema diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. This market is also expected to show high growth in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early lymphedema diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, and growing research activities related to the development of advanced lymphedema diagnostic modalities.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) dominated the lymphedema diagnostics market. Other prominent players include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia), among others.

GE Healthcare (US) is one of the leading players in the global market. To sustain its leadership position and ensure future growth, the company focuses on product launches and agreements, partnerships, and collaborations as its key business growth strategies. The company also focuses on geographic expansions and the development of low-cost equipment, specifically for developing nations. With a wide product portfolio and strong geographic presence, the company is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the coming years.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203