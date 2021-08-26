Henderson Bank donates to local Non Profit

Henderson, NV, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — American First National Bank provides a $5,000 sponsorship to Spread the Word Nevada. This sponsorship brings the STWN literacy program to every student at an at-risk elementary school in Henderson, NV for an entire academic year. Spread the Word Programs serve 65 at-risk elementary schools throughout Nevada. AFNB is proud to sponsor this program and a local at-risk elementary school in our community. For more information visit their website at: www.spreadthewordnevada.org/adopted-schools/

About Spread the Word Nevada

Spread the Word Nevada, Inc., is a children’s literacy nonprofit, 501(c) (3) corporation, dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy by placing books into the hands and homes of children within Nevada’s at-risk, low-income communities. While developing a love of reading, these libraries promote future academic achievement and self-confidence, which impacts lifelong success. Since 2001, Spread the Word Nevada has distributed more than 6 million gently used and new books to approximately 690,224 low-income youth in Nevada. Please visit www.SpreadTheWordNevada.org to learn more about program details or call at (702) 564-7809. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.