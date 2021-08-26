Vassey Dental Partners Welcomes Colton To The Team

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — Vassey Dental Partners is pleased to announce Colton Fowlkes is joining their dental team as a general dentist. He joins the current team to provide patients with the reliable dental care they need to enjoy a healthy, beautiful smile that lasts a lifetime.

Colton was drawn to join Vassey Dental Partners by the team of incredible people already working in the dental office. As a young dentist, he recognized the importance of surrounding himself with a group of dental professionals with a passion for high-quality dental care to allow him to learn and grow as a dentist. Colton recognizes the difference between patient care and caring for a patient and believes Vassey Dental Partners understands that philosophy and will be an excellent fit for his goals as a dentist.

Vassey Dental Partners works hard to ensure their patients get the quality dental care they deserve with support from dentists who genuinely care about their well-being. As part of the dental team, Colton strives to develop lifelong relationships with his patients to ensure they always feel comfortable getting the dental treatments they need throughout their lives. He’s eager to work with his patients and watch them grow and thrive.

Anyone interested in learning about Colton or the offered dental care can find out more by visiting the Vasseydentalpartners.com website or by calling 1-770-487-5346.

About Vassey Dental Partners: Vassey Dental Partners is a full-service dental office providing general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry for patients of all ages. The dental team strives to develop lifelong relationships with their patients, giving them access to the high-quality dental care they deserve. The dental office has served patients throughout the Atlanta area for more than 30 years.

