Powerworks Electric Takes On More Commercial Jobs

Peachtree City, Georgia, 2021-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — Powerworks Electric is pleased to announce they are taking on more commercial jobs to provide businesses with the electrical solutions they need. Their experienced electricians work closely with each client to determine their unique needs and create an efficient lighting system that serves them best.

One recent project Powerworks Electric completed was a backyard auto shop. Automotive shops require excellent general lighting and specialized lighting to help mechanics see well while working on cars. In this auto shop, their electricians installed eight-foot LED lights down the center of the structure to provide the general lighting required. The lift side of the building features 24,000-lumen lights for increased visibility. All wiring blends in with the existing tubular steel frame. The outside is wired for three mini-splits for climate control to keep the garage comfortable throughout the year.

Powerworks Electric is looking forward to completing more commercial projects like this one, providing their customers with the customized electrical services they need.

Anyone interested in learning about commercial electrical work can find out more by visiting the Jdpowerworkselectric.com website or by calling 1-770-212-9265.

About Powerworks Electric: Powerworks Electric is a full-service electrician providing lighting services to residential and commercial customers. They work closely with their customers to determine their unique needs and build a custom lighting solution that gets results. They understand the importance of clear, consistent lighting and strive to ensure their customers are satisfied with the results.

Press Release Contact :

Business Name: John Donaldson’s Powerworks Electric

Address: 1000 Cooper Circle, Suite 109

City: Peachtree City

State: Georgia

Zip Code: 30269

Country: United States

Phone: (770) 212-9265