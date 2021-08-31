RFID Smart Cabinets Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The RFID Smart Cabinets Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global RFID Smart Cabinets Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. RFID smart cabinets imply a progressive solution for handling high-value medical devices and consignment stock. With the assistance of RFID smart cabinets, medical components or devices and consignment stock can be managed in real time to remove stock-outs and expired items.

Drivers

Factors, such as increasing inventory management in healthcare infrastructure and supply-chain efficiencies, technological advancement, increasing R&D research, rising government expenditure on hospitals, widespread awareness among patients and expanding telecommunications sector are likely to drive the RFID smart cabinets industry in the forthcoming period.

The market could be explored by type as Standard Form and Customized Form. Based on product type, the radio-frequency identification smart cabinets industry could span RFID Antenna, RFID Reader, RFID Tag, and Others. Based on deployment, the industry could span as on-premises and cloud.

The key applications that could be explored in the RFID (radio-frequency identification) smart cabinet market include Healthcare and Others (discrete manufacturers, retailers, and organizations). The “Healthcare” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include the rising need for inventory management in hospitals. In this segment, RFID smart cabinets support to decrease shrinkage and progresses the overall supply chain performance.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Terson Solutions

Wave Mark

LogiTag

Skytron

Mobile Aspects Inc

Invengo Technology BV

SkyeTek and many others

Regional Insights

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as the important implementation of RFID enabled smart cabinets among different medical institutions, development in technologies, better government initiatives, increasing consciousness, booming healthcare sector and surge acceptance of RFID smart cabinets owing to growing affordability. North America is followed by the Asia-Pacific region owing to the affordability of hospitals, growing awareness. India and China are the major dominating region in Asia-Pacific.

