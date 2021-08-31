Athleisure Market Applications, Regions And Forecast To 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 31 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Athleisure Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Athleisure market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Athleisure Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Athleisure Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global athleisure market size is projected to touch USD 517.5 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Rise in adaption of fashionable and stylish athleisure wearing in offices and work places is projected to propel the demand of the market. Additionally, exclusive brand campaigns by manufacturers through celebrity endorsements and engagement in social media have changed the perception of millennials and young customers around the world.

Premium athleisure dominated the market with over 65% in the total revenue in 2018. Key manufacturers like Lululemon Athletica, Inc.;PUMA SE;Under Armour, Inc.; Adidas AG; and Nike, Inc. are promoting their brands by celebrity endorsements and introducing new products to capture a large consumer base. For example, Elsa Hosk endorses the brand “Sporty & Rich” promoting retro sportswear from ‘80s and ‘90s and it designs cool activewear pieces that have a cult following among the celeb and fashion set.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Over the last few years, the companies have started adapting marketing strategies like launching new products, celebrity endorsements, focusing on e-commerce, and increasing number of exclusive brand stores to meet the demand of the consumers in emerging economies like India and China.

Some of the companies for Athleisure market are:

Adidas AG; Under Armour, Inc.; Lululemon Athletica, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; AJIO Company; HUMAN PERFORMANCE ENGINEERING;Esprit Retail B.V. & Co. KG.; Under Armour Inc.; and PUMA SE.

