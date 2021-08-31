Curling Irons Market Development Status, Product Outlook & Dynamics, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Curling Irons Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global curling irons market is projected to reach USD 4.77 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2019-2025. Nowadays, hair styling equipment are widely available. These tools can precisely adjust the speed & heat and are coated with a vitamin film that protects hair from excessive heat damage. These are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, there is growing need of hair styling equipment and grooming products, which is driving the demand for the product from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Helen OF Troy

Curlingiron

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Lunata Beauty

Dyson

Revlon

Andis Company

Geloon

Growth Drivers:

The market growth is driven by factors such as availability of curling irons with features like 360-degree curling options for flawless curls and vitamin coating for hair nourishment and conditioning. Consumers get influenced by YouTubers, beauty bloggers, online tutorials for various hair styles, and reviews of celebrities. Therefore, manufacturers and leading brands are trying to attract customers through beauty bloggers and celebrities.

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online

In 2018, the segment of hypermarket & supermarket distribution channel held the largest market share of over 45.0%. These stores provide access to a wide range of products of various brands at discounted prices and also allow consumers to physically test the products before purchasing them. These factors thereby, drive the growth of this channel.

Online distribution channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. There has been an increase in number of online retailers such as Flipkart.com, Amazon.com, Lunatahair.com, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that sell hair styling products. This factor is expected to drive the growth of online channels over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Curling Tongs

Curling Wands

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, the revenue share held by North America was more than 36% and it is anticipated to be the largest market for curling irons. Growth of the regional market is positively influenced by fashion vloggers who promote hair styling products through their social media accounts. The commercial application segment is expected to witness high demand for curling irons owing to the presence of large number of hair stylists in this region.

The curling iron market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. There has been a rise in adoption of western culture and trending hair styles in emerging countries like China, Bangladesh, and India which has driven the regional demand for this product. New segments such as advanced hair styling tools and portable appliances are expected to have promising growth opportunities in the regional market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising disposable income of consumers and increasing demand for technologically innovative products are expected to accelerate the demand for curling irons in this region.

