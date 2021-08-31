Demand for Free From Food Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 7.0% CAGR Through 2028

Posted on 2021-08-31 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

The free-from food market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 60 Bn in 2019, according to a new study of Fact.MR. Free-from food sales continue to remain influenced by a range of factors, including rising consumer awareness on food allergies and intolerances, and upward trend of health & wellness.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3272

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food allergies are a growing public health concern, which affect nearly 6% children in the US alone. Absence of effective treatment for food allergies and intolerance has been complementing the adoption of free-from food among consumers worldwide. However, sustainable sourcing of free-from ingredients, and effective processing technologies, continue to remain key concerns to be addressed by players in the free from food market.

free from foods market competitive benchmarking

The study opines that growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the global population continues to remain a key growth determinant of the free-from food market. According to the US National Library of Medicine’s Genetic Home Reference, nearly 65% of world population has been affected from lactose intolerance. Additionally, over 90% adults in East Asia have been identified to suffer from lactose intolerance.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3272

As concerns over the consumption of food products made using Genetically Modified (GMO) crops continue to gain significance worldwide, it is highly likely that demand for GMO-free food products will witness a notable rise in the near future. Sensing the opportunity in GMO-free food, manufacturers are currently focusing on proper and informed product labelling, so as to attract a wider consumer base.

Free-from Foods Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the free-from foods market on the basis of product, nature, sales channel, and region.

Nature

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Sales Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3272

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

The Fact.MR report also tracks the free from food market for the forecast period 2019-2028. According to the report, the free from food market is projected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.0% CAGR through 2028

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/06/1912151/0/en/Honey-Market-to-Register-5-1-Forecasted-Growth-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution