Glutamates to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product in Flavour Enhancers Market Through 2026

Flavors play a fundamental role in packaged food and beverages. Companies operating in the food and beverages industry are focusing on altering the flavors of natural food products such as vegetables and meats to create a flavour for food products that do not have any desired flavors. Artificial flavors are still being used on a large scale to provide a diverse variety of flavors. Meanwhile, artificial flavors also allow people especially suffering from food allergies to consume flavors that they otherwise cannot consume.

With new technologies, the way ingredients are produced is multi-faceted, this has created a confusion on what qualifies an ingredient to be natural. Moreover, definition of natural ingredient also varies from country to country. These factors are making the standardization process more complex and a growing challenge for the food flavoring industry. Meanwhile, food and beverages companies are constantly trying to hold larger share in market through research and development and innovations.

Herbal flavours including matcha and kombucha are expected to take hold on the market for food flavours in the coming years. Moreover, with increasing consumption of ready to drink beverages, companies are focusing on introducing new flavors showcasing impactful and clean flavour profile.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global flavour enhancers market is expected to witness steady growth during 2017-2026. The market is also projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value. By the end of 2026, the global flavour enhancers market is projected to reach 3,495 thousand tons in terms of volume.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Acidulants

Glutamates

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins

Yeast Extracts Form Powder

Liquid Application Convenience Foods

Beverages

Meat & Fish Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Other Applications Source Natural

Synthetic

The report also comprises profiles of the leading companies in the global market for flavour enhancers, which will operate through 2026. These include companies such as Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods plc, Corbion N.V., Sensient Technologies, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Takasago International Corporation, Mane SA, IFF, Stymies AG, Quest, Takasago, and Danisco.

