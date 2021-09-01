Versa Tables Desk Is Proud to Announce their Support of the Paramount Education Partnership & Their 2021 Scholars

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Whether you are a customer or ours, a fan of standing desks, or just curious about standing desks, you probably already know that Versa Tables believes strongly in improving academic performance. Both research and anecdotal reports have shown that standing desks help improve student attention and focus. This leads to greater academic achievement, which can help students at all stages of their education.

We are proud to announce our support of Paramount Education Partnership (PEP). PEP is an alliance of the Paramount Chamber of Commerce, the City of Paramount, and the Paramount Unified School District. Its goal is to provide services and programming to improve academic achievement for Paramount’s schoolchildren. Versa Tables is a local USA manufacturer of commercial Education furniture for schools and universities. We support local jobs and are always excited to help and donate to the local community when possible.

One way that PEP supports academic achievement is through a robust scholarship program. Each year, PEP looks for community donors to help support its scholarship program. They then select high-achieving students to receive these PEP scholarships. Scholar selections are determined based on a combination of academic achievement, activities, goals, economic need, and a student-written essay.

PEP scholarships range from $1,000 to $4,000. What sets them apart from many scholarship programs is that the PEP scholarship program recognizes that there are different pathways to career success. PEP scholars can be attending two- or four-year colleges or enrolled in technical school programming.

Since the beginning of the program, PEP has awarded 454 scholarships worth a total of almost $1.4 million. This year, PEP was able to award a total of 31 scholarships worth $101,000. You can visit Paramount City’s website for a list of 2021 PEP scholarship winners.

Versa Tables, a Los Angeles based company that sells standing desks, desk risers, and other ergonomic solutions for professionals and students, is happy to announce our support of the PEP program. We donated $2500 to the PEP program to help them continue with their efforts. We are a great local USA source for Education furniture.

At Versa Tables, we are thankful for the support of our local community, which is helping us grow our business. We are excited about the opportunity to give back to the community and look forward to expanding our philanthropic efforts as our business continues to grow. We will keep you up to date on our community service, and, as members of our community, we ask you to let us know if you see areas where we can help!

