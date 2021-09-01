Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company Enjoys Railway Spur Improvement

Albert Lea, Minnesota, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company is pleased to announce the completion of railway spur improvements near their warehouse to provide smoother transportation. With an increased interest in a cross-docking service by rail for the warehouse, Union Pacific tampered and rebuilt 270 feet of rail bed and replaced railroad ties using a capital investment.

With the improved railway access to Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, the warehouse will expand their services to include storage for dairy and other food products requiring cold storage. The company is FDA-certified, giving their clients peace of mind the food they store in the facility is safe with carefully regulated conditions. For more than 100 years, the company has maintained a high level of service for their clients. The railway spur improvements will further improve the service they provide.

Charlie Newell, President and CEO of Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company, states, “With the investment Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company has made to improve the railroad spur in Albert Lea, we are very interested in providing additional rail service to our current customer base and potentially new customers by providing cross-docking, receiving, and shipping of food products.”

Anyone interested in learning about the new railway spur improvement can find out more by visiting the Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company website or by calling 1-507-373-1477.

About Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company: Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company is a full-service cold storage company operating in two locations in Minnesota. The FDA-approved warehouses are ideal for food storage in the most appropriate conditions. They are dedicated to providing their customers with the solutions they need and easy access.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Minnesota Freezer Warehouse Company

Address: 820 E. 13th Street, PO Box 86

City: Albert Lea

State: MN

Zip code: 56007

Telephone number: 1-507-373-1477

Toll-free number: 1-844-373-1477

Fax number: 1-507-373-2174

Email address: info@mfwc-cold.com