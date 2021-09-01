Selection analysis of intelligent parking equipment

Xi’an, China, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — In recent years, the development of the parking equipment industry has made the parking equipment have the characteristics of large volume, easy to use, high-speed safety, intelligent and fully automatic, etc., occupying an increasing proportion in the parking equipment industry. However, there are many types of intelligent parking equipment, and each type has its own characteristics. This article analyzes the characteristics of several mainstream intelligent parking equipment and proposes their applicable occasions.

I The selection principle of equipment.

The principle of maximum capacity: reasonable site selection, convenient access to the car, ensure smooth operation of the garage, determine the type of parking equipment, and maximize the volume of the garage. The principle of environmental coordination. On the basis of fully considering the safety and convenience of the garage, the coordination between the garage and the surrounding environment and the coordination with traffic should also be fully considered. According to the functional requirements, the principle of reliability is adopted to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the garage.

IIBasic equipment technical requirements

The size of entrances and exits, berth size, personnel and equipment safety of parking equipment must meet the “general safety requirements” of national standards. If conditions permit, full consideration should be given to the charging requirements of new energy vehicles. Arrange the design plan (including plane parking spaces) at a ratio of not less than 10%, and take into account the combination of fast and slow charging. The operation of the parking equipment needs to be combined with the intelligent system, and the operation of picking up the car is intuitive and convenient. With full consideration of unattended conditions, vehicle owners are allowed to operate by themselves. For all underground parking equipment, consideration should be given to the moisture-proof and rust-proof treatment of steel structure, access mechanism and other equipment, and the electrical part should be guaranteed to operate in the environment with a humidity of more than 95%.

The types of intelligent parking equipment are mainly used in the intelligent parking equipment of plane moving type, vertical lifting type, and roadway stacking type.

Vertical boom equipment is usually called tower library, which is roughly divided into standard square tower library, car tower library, and round tower library according to its appearance.

Transliteration type is the most technically difficult, most intelligent, and most widely used type of parking equipment. Originally originated in Japan and Europe, after more than ten years of development, many different types have been derived, and the core technology is the planar mobile device. Therefore, the plane mobile category garage can be classified according to the form of the processing program. According to the time sequence of its appearance, it can be roughly divided into: car plate type, comb type, telescopic type, manipulator holding type, ultra-thin manipulator holding type. Depending on the driving mode, operation mode, etc., the above five modes can also derive other different subdivision types.

The road sacker is similar to the plane moving machine, and basically works in the form of a transporter.

Features of various types of intelligent parking equipment

Vertical lift parking equipment. Vertical lifting equipment has a high utilization rate of land area and is generally arranged on the ground. According to different parking requirements, different layers are configured. At present, the highest vertical lifting equipment in China has 50 floors and a height of up to 100m. It is located in Xi’an，China. Community. It can also be developed underground. The advantage of the all-underground vertical lifting equipment is that it has little impact on the surrounding lighting and landscape, but the civil construction costs are relatively large, so the application is not widely used. At present, the deepest underground equipment in China is in the Hangzhou Density Bridge parking lot. Inside, the total depth is about 33m.

Therefore, in some occasions where the land area is large, the appearance requirements are high, and the amount of access to vehicles is large, the round tower library is an ideal equipment.

2、Panning category parking equipment.

Translation equipment is generally installed on the ground, and the ground can also be installed. Plane layout is an efficient and widely used layout method. According to the number of parking spaces, there are generally 210 floors, and the number of elevators at the entrance and exit can also be increased or decreased according to the number of parking spaces. Generally, each floor of elevators corresponds to 5,080 parking spaces, and each floor is equipped with elevators. The parking position is also arranged longitudinally, and the elevator is also arranged in the middle lane. These layouts are suitable for smaller areas and only suitable for specific terrain.

The translation classification is mainly classified according to the shape of the translation tool, and the measurement or selection of the translation tool is mainly considered from the following aspects: