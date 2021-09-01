Dr Prem Reddy’s Appointment as the FAH’s Chair Elect for 2021

Ontario, California, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) comprises more than 1000 health systems and community hospitals in the United States. Among its members are Urban and Rural hospitals, including inpatient rehabilitation, psychiatric, long-term acute care, and cancer hospitals. The FAH has named Dr. Prem Reddy, a visionary leader and medical entrepreneur best known as the founder of Prime Healthcare, one of the largest hospital chains in the world.

The focus of Dr. Reddy’s life has centered on learning, mastering, and improving healthcare our reach in general. Dr. Reddy is a double board-certified professional in Cardiology and is among one of the most respected names in the industry. He has completed over 5000 cardiac procedures and is renowned for his mastery of angioplasty, a medical procedure that ranks very high on the scale of difficulty of completion.

Dr. Reddy has contributed to the FAH’s policymaking strategy and has been a tireless advocate for patients. A new slate of Board of Directors will also serve with Dr. Prem Reddy as he takes the torch from David Dill, the chairman, and CEO of LifePoint Health, the FAH chair for 2020.

Having dedicated multiple decades of his career to saving lives and hospitals, Dr. Prem Reddy brings an important perspective to the FAH as a medical practitioner and entrepreneur. Placed at the helm of the Federation, Dr. Reddy is expected to exercise his inquisitive mind and business acumen to meet the challenges of 2021.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as Chair of the Federation this year. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board and the FAH team as we fight our way out of the COVID crisis and start to plan for a post-pandemic world.” Dr. Reddy said, addressing his assignment as the chair of the FAH.

Dr. Prem Reddy: The Background and Prime Healthcare

Dr. Prem Reddy hails from Andhra Pradesh, a southern state in India. He moved to San Bernardino, California, in 1976 to pursue higher education in medical science. Upon completing his degree in San Bernardino, the Cardiology specialist quickly made a name for himself with his success rate in Angioplasty. He became a permanent resident of Victorville and began to foray into the world of medical entrepreneurship.

He established the Desert Valley Hospital in 1994, which later became the Prime Healthcare hospital system familiar to American citizens as one of the longest hospital chains in the world. The establishment of Prime Healthcare sparked the organic growth of the chain into an ecosystem comprising 46 hospitals and over 300 outpatient locations in over 14 states. As a result, Prime Healthcare has evolved into a juggernaut, registering over 2.6 million footfalls annually, employing over 50000 clinicians.

Charitable Initiatives

Dr. Prem Reddy has orchestrated numerous charitable initiatives and has donated millions of dollars to improve healthcare outreach. Educational scholarships, community initiatives for vaccinations, health check-ups, and free healthcare initiatives are some of the many causes he has helped to fund since 2010. Dr. Prem Reddy has donated well over $800 million to power the vision of non-profit hospitals and educational initiatives.

The Dr. Prem Reddy Family Foundation, located in Victorville, California, is the primary effort of the passionate Cardiologist. It was built to enrich the community of California with healthcare. The foundation has been involved with numerous charitable causes since its inception in 1986. It began life as the Desert Valley Charitable foundation soon after the establishment of the Desert Valley Hospital. The Dr. Prem Reddy family foundation has funded free clinics and quality care delivery for people unable to afford it.

The Foundation has established powerful strategic partnerships with dedicated charitable organizations. These business relationships were instrumental in uplifting the High Desert and Inland Empire communities. Among the notable names recognized worldwide, the foundation has joined hands with Make a wish, Samaritan’s Purse, and Northern Nevada Hopes, to name a few.

Bon Voyage

The FAH has acquired the services of a highly accomplished, determined, and tactful medical practitioner and businessman in Dr. Prem Reddy. In 2021, his influence is bound to benefit the federal agencies such as the CMS and the ONC with innovative strategies to overcome the lingering challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and promote the concept of Value-Based Care (VBC).