Robust Rental Car Offers Contactless Car Rentals

College Park, Georgia, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Robust Rental Car is pleased to announce they now offer contactless car rentals to ensure their customers stay safe during the pandemic. In addition to the contactless rentals, they thoroughly clean and sanitize every car before renting it to the next customer.

Robust Rental Car experienced hardships during the pandemic like many other car rental companies and worked hard to improve their business processes to give their customers confidence their rental cars are safe. The introduction of contactless pickup for car rentals allows customers to rent the vehicle they need without dealing with staff. They simply rent the car and pick it up at the rental office at their convenience. After each car returns, they implement a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing process, providing a clean, safe car for the next customer.

Robust Rental Car always puts its customers first, providing the extraordinary service they deserve when they rent a car. The company strives to make every rental as easy and hassle-free as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about contactless car rentals or the cleaning procedure can find out more by visiting the Robust Rental Car website or by calling 1-770-299-8712.

About Robust Rental Car: Robust Rental Car offers a vast selection of vehicles at their convenient location near the Atlanta international airport. They offer the flexibility and worry-free rental cars their customers deserve for an extraordinary rental experience. They put their customers first, giving them access to safe, reliable vehicles at affordable prices.

