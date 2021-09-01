Alfa Laval Launches Its Most Hygienic Decanters Designed Specifically for The Food Industry

Lund, Sweden, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Optimal hygiene levels are essential for every step in any food production process, and the standards are always evolving and developing. Alfa Laval has launched a new decanter to help the food industry meet and exceed these changing demands – the Alfa Laval Foodec Hygiene Plus. It comes with a range of features designed to improve hygiene levels while maintaining the excellent performance expected from Alfa Laval decanters.

Setting new standards

The Alfa Laval Foodec Hygiene Plus comes with a variety of features as standard which have been carefully engineered to ensure optimal hygiene levels alongside more efficient cleaning processes. There are drainage holes which lead to less residue left in the decanter centrifuge, improving overall cleanliness while reducing the potential for unscheduled downtime.

In addition, the integrated cleaning-in-place (CIP) bar makes it easier to clean every part of the inside of the frame and the outside of the bowl, while the CIP feed tube makes the critical dead-end areas of the feed tube, particularly the area around the decanter feed zone and tapered cone section, easier to access. All product wetted surfaces are also designed to be a smooth as possible, reducing biofilm build-up and improving overall hygiene.

Extra features offer exceptional hygiene

The standard features and design ensure the Foodec Hygiene Plus is ideal for any application where exceptional hygiene is essential, but every food application is different, and every manufacturer has different demands. That’s why optional extras are available to enhance hygiene levels even further.

TrueStainlessTM ensures that solid stainless steel is used for the frame and other key parts which can be in contact with corrosive atmospheres, leading to optimal hygiene and longer equipment lifetime. SaniRibs® are welded ribs that create optimal friction which results in better solids transportation while eliminating pathogen hotspots and simplifying cleaning even further.

“The Alfa Laval Foodec Hygiene Plus represents a significant step forward for decanter hygiene,” says Cristina Lisbona, Global Sales Manager. “We know the food industry, and know that hygiene is absolutely essential. Our new solution is designed specifically to improve productivity, cleaning efficiency, overall hygiene and, ultimately, product quality.”

To learn more about the new Foodec Hygiene Plus, please visit:

Foodec Hygiene Plus

