High Priority Plumbing and Services Sponsors the Save Small Biz Project

Conyers, Georgia, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — High Priority Plumbing and Services, Inc. is pleased to announce they are a primary sponsor for the Save Small Biz project started by Lorraine Harrison of About Marketing. In addition to their sponsorship, the plumbing company is offering a $5000 video package produced by SCB Video for participating small businesses.

The Save Small Business project encourages consumers to make at least one purchase each week from a local small business instead of buying from larger retailers or online. This small commitment helps keep small businesses operating, supporting the local community and ensuring these small business owners and their employees have a sustainable income. High Priority Plumbing, Inc. recognized the importance of small businesses in the community and wanted to support the cause. They are working alongside Lorraine Harrison to spread the word and encourage others to participate.

Paulette Simpson, CFO of High Priority Plumbing, Inc. states, “I think that if we collectively just band together and help each other by making these weekly purchases, we’ll all get through this.” The pandemic has caused much uncertainty with small businesses and their employees. The Save Small Business project aims to help these businesses recover and continue to thrive.

As part of the Save Small Business project, participants receive a card to show at small businesses to show their support of the pledge. After completing 10 purchases at small businesses, they will be entered to win dinner out at a local restaurant. There will also be a Save Small Business Expo held in Conyers on September 23, 2021, at Olde Town Pavilion from 5 to 7:30 pm. The expo can accommodate 40 vendors at no cost. While the project is based in Rockdale County, it also extends to nearby Newton and Henry Counties, ensuring local businesses throughout the area can grow. Interested individuals can take the pledge at SaveSmallBusiness.net. The website also features a business directory for registered small businesses.

Anyone interested in learning about the Save Small Business project can find out more by visiting the Highpriorityplumbing.com website or by calling 1-770-874-1464.

About High Priority Plumbing, Inc: High Priority Plumbing, Inc is a full-service plumber offering reliable services to customers throughout the area. Their team provides prompt, efficient installation, maintenance, and repair services. Their professional team understands the importance of stellar customer service and strives to complete every project to their customers’ satisfaction.

Press Release Contact :

Company: High Priority Plumbing and Services, Inc

Address: 1070 Culpepper Drive SW, Suite 300

City: Conyers

State: GA

Zip code: 30094

Telephone number: 1-770-874-1464