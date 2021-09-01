SkyTrak’s launch monitor received the Golf Digest Editor’s Choice “Best in Golf”

Carlsbad, CA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Golf Digest’s Editor’s Choice “Best in Golf” goes to SkyTrak for the fifth consecutive time. That’s what is being celebrated by golf headlines across the nation. And, SkyTrak deserves it.

Golf Digest, the popular golf magazine, has recently honored SkyTrak with its editor’s choice “Best in Golf” award for the fifth time in a row. The award for SkyTrak follows the record-breaking sales of SkyTrak launch monitors that happened back in 2020.

Golf Digest’s Editors stated that they take pride in SkyTrak’s experience and they are thrilled to recognize SkyTrak for its performance and value again.

SportTrak Managing Director of Golf said the goal of SkyTrak is to provide every type of golfers with tools and insights to improve their game.

SkyTrak golf launch monitors have become so popular since their entry into the market. The simulation-enabled launch monitor has been heavily acclaimed for its performance and data collection efficiency that is compared to the high-end launch monitors.

The SkyTrak Golf Launch Monitor came into the market with an affordable price tag that eliminated the competition efficiently. Also, it made everyone purchase a golf launch monitor, a machine that was previously considered only for elites and those who have a lot of money.

Moreover, it’s a launch monitor that uses photometric technology which was then only related to high-end launch monitors. It was like breaking the superiority. And SkyTrak still leads the launch monitor sales.

Its ergonomic design and wireless connectivity features enable it to be a device with extreme portability. Along with accuracy and affordability, SkyTrak is packed with countless game improvement options offered through SkyTrak’s own Game Improvement Software and Practice and Play Software.

Though the SkyTrak golf launch monitor offers professional-grade features the device is not only for professionals, it fits almost every type of golfer who is looking for practice, play, and entertainment.

Andy Allen said, “Based on recent feedback from customers and avid golfers, SkyTrak has become the most trusted launch monitor for game improvement and golf simulation”. And that’s certainly true.

There are a lot of pre-build golf simulators packages that go perfectly with SkyTrak and there are golf simulator packages that are specially made for SkyTrak alone. Bestgolfsimulatorforhomereviews.com has reviewed each of SkyTrak’s products in detail for better understanding. Take a look at it here.

Reference:

https://www.bestgolfsimulatorsforhomereviews.com/best-in-golf-award-fourth-consecutive-year-skytrak-golf/