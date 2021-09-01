Stone Wishes Announces New Wishing Bracelet Project

Kenilworth, IL, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Stone Wishes is pleased to launch a brand new charitable initiative aimed to complement their mission that jewelry and wishes should go hand in hand. For this new venture Stone Wishes has introduced a brand new Wishing Bracelet for charitable benefit.

The bracelets boast vibrant multi-colored threads containing red, pink, yellow and green hues. Each bracelet includes ten separate threads that are woven together with both braids and knots to represent the many paths of life and how they can become tangled, intertwined and even stuck. All things that can lead to the desire of wishing.

The bracelets are sealed by tying the two ends together. Like traditional wishing bracelets, they are designed to break with time and wear under the belief that when one thing ends something new will begin. Often the wearer will make a wish when tying the bracelet for the first time or even just focus on one aspect of their life they are looking to change.

For every bracelet purchased Stone Wishes will donate three dollars to help fulfill the wishes of children with life threatening illnesses. The bracelets currently sell for $3.75. Bulk purchases are encouraged to offset the costs of shipping.

For more information on Stone Wishes, their products and services, or the new Wishing Bracelet series call (872) 256-1957 or email their staff at info@stonewishes.com. To purchase the new Wishing Bracelet visit https://stonewishes.com/products/make-a-wish-donation-bracelet.