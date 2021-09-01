RideBoom India — the Only Pocket Friendly Ride with A Good Vibe

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — RideBoom India has become a massive hit among residents of the Tri-City region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. RideBoom has surpassed the demand for other cabs with its superior service and rider-friendly policies. It has also become a huge draw for the drivers’ jobs among job seekers. Heavily popular among the masses for its car and bike taxi services, the RideBoom app consistently sees a huge spike in demand for rides in both its formats of services. For people in Punjab and Haryana, RideBoom has become a service that is synonymous with mobile, internet and electricity — a basic necessity.

RideBoom policies have also attracted a huge number of job seekers for its available positions as cab drivers. Their office is inundated with constant queries about an increase in their fleet and subsequent available positions. “At RideBoom, our employees aren’t just employees. They are family and that is how we treat them all the time”, said a manager about the job benefits drivers get here. The idea that RideBoom operates on here is to create a safe environment for both riders and drivers, apart from demanding the rigour and punctuality of an office-goer from the drivers. The great news for job seekers is that Rideboom driver registration begins soon and will be notified on the website.

“The security steps RideBoom India takes for its riders is second to none. It’s precisely for this reason we have been inundated with requests from all over the country to make it a pan-India service. We assure everyone that there are plans in the pipeline that will soon be realized. We never overcharge at any cost, and never will. Women and other protected genders enjoy their commute with us specifically because we have mechanisms in place to protect them. It is our pledge to never surcharge customers, and to always keep safe our riders and drivers. If you haven’t tried our services yet, download the RideBoom app and do so today!” said the Marketing Manager of RideBoom India.

P.S. – People in the Tri-City area can also book ambulance on the RideBoom app

About RideBoom:

RideBoom is a ridesharing service operating in Punjab that offers peer-to-peer ridesharing. It’s services also include taxi service and parcel delivery. For it’s policies of no surge pricing and total security for passengers, RideBoom has been hailed as the best cab service in the state, especially the Tri-City zone. Currently, it is receiving hundreds of thousands of mails from people and from drivers with requests to launch RideBoom in their towns and cities. In the near future, RideBoom is committed to launch its services on a pan-India basis.

