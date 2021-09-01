theDogHood Is a Thriving Dog Community That Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs Running the Pet World

Saratoga, CA, USA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — theDogHood is a community for dog owners and by dog owners. The venture was co-founded by two brilliant women and aims to inspire more women entrepreneurs to step forward.

A representative of the company stated, “More than her love for pets, our co-founder, Purvi is a strong advocate of women lifting up other women. Similarly, the Chief Puppy Officer Ruchi is another fearless addition to the team. The powerful duo aims to inspire more and more women to step up, realize their dreams, and contribute toward the success of the pet industry.”

Millions of businesses in the United States are owned by women. It’s definitely impressive how more and more women are now stepping into the business world. However, it’s even better than a huge number of women are now pulling the strings behind the pet industry. Millennials across the country are putting off having children to become pet parents.

As the need and demand for pet services increases, countless powerful and fearless women have come forward to save the pet industry. Companies like theDogHood are working day in and day out to ensure that such women continue to lead the pack.

theDogHood aims to create a better world for dogs. The company aims to create well-informed dog communities in a way that leads to better local pet services. theDogHood is a woman-owned startup that encourages more women to come forward and play their part in creating a warm and caring pet community.

The spokesperson continued, “Although pets are said to be adored by all genders alike, it has been statistically proven that women are far more likely to own and befriend a pet! At theDogHood, we want to bring all the female pet lovers on a single table and inspire them to take entrepreneurial action to save the community.”

theDogHood also helps dog owners reach out to the rest of the community through a few clicks. theDogHood’s mobile application includes all the right help and resources from the global pet community. It’s a global network of pet lovers that aims to bring women entrepreneurs together on a single platform.

About the Company

theDogHood is an online community for dogs and dog lovers, offering a wide range of resources to enhance puppy socialization and help dog owners train their pets efficiently. Some of these resources include dog behavioral training videos and written stories about dogs.

Contact Information

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Thedoghood-103389975151666

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedoghoodofficial/

Website: https://thedoghood.com/