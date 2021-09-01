First winner of Elevate 100 shares their success story

Posted on 2021-09-01 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Karnataka, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Aissel Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a start up from Hubballi emerged the winner of “Elevate 100” initiated by Mr. Priyank M Karge, Minister of IT BT and Tourism, Government of Karnataka in 2017.

They were among the first set of start ups to have won the award. As The Hindu got in touch with Mr.Prasad Patil who co-owns this Medical Influencer Management solutions provider with offices in Hubbali, Bangalore and Boston, along with Mr.Mahesh Grampurohit and Mr.Suraj Prabhu, to know their success mantra, he shares this journey to the top.
“Our cutting-edge influencer Management platform is deployed at industry-leading global life sciences companies and is implemented by users across 18 countries. We are the only full-feature product in this space that is completely developed, managed and deployed from India and is used by global users.. a true example of Make in India!” Prasad shares with THE HINDU.
In a start up everything depends on finding the right customer and the right team “We put together a highly driven team and our first customers were global large companies”. Agility and small town location were hindrances. Skilled people willing to relocate to a town like Hubbali and establishing sales channel in the US market with no presence in the field was tough. His success mantra “Take good care of your team and your customers”.
Government should have special incentives for companies generating employment in places out of Bangalore. New technologies and network access has created a whole new world of opportunities within India, capital access is easier, societal outlook about entrepreneurs is changing and governments are supportive of start ups. So for those with right idea, and passionate to become an entreprenuer, the right time is now!”, he suggests.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution