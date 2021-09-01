First winner of Elevate 100 shares their success story

Karnataka, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Aissel Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a start up from Hubballi emerged the winner of “Elevate 100” initiated by Mr. Priyank M Karge, Minister of IT BT and Tourism, Government of Karnataka in 2017.

They were among the first set of start ups to have won the award. As The Hindu got in touch with Mr.Prasad Patil who co-owns this Medical Influencer Management solutions provider with offices in Hubbali, Bangalore and Boston, along with Mr.Mahesh Grampurohit and Mr.Suraj Prabhu, to know their success mantra, he shares this journey to the top.

“Our cutting-edge influencer Management platform is deployed at industry-leading global life sciences companies and is implemented by users across 18 countries. We are the only full-feature product in this space that is completely developed, managed and deployed from India and is used by global users.. a true example of Make in India!” Prasad shares with THE HINDU.

In a start up everything depends on finding the right customer and the right team “We put together a highly driven team and our first customers were global large companies”. Agility and small town location were hindrances. Skilled people willing to relocate to a town like Hubbali and establishing sales channel in the US market with no presence in the field was tough. His success mantra “Take good care of your team and your customers”.

Government should have special incentives for companies generating employment in places out of Bangalore. New technologies and network access has created a whole new world of opportunities within India, capital access is easier, societal outlook about entrepreneurs is changing and governments are supportive of start ups. So for those with right idea, and passionate to become an entreprenuer, the right time is now!”, he suggests.