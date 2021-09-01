Expert Annulment Lawyer Atty. Jojo Joins DZME’s Serbisyong Bayan

Makati City, Philippines, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Montano Flamiano and Associates Law proudly announces that its very own Atty. Francisco “Jojo” R. Flamiano, Jr., will regularly appear on DZME 1530’s Serbisyong Bayan segment with Ranulfo “Tatay Rannie” Ludovica, the head of Quezon City Task Force Disiplina. Atty. Jojo is today’s best annulment lawyer in the Philippines when it comes to family law, while Tatay Rannie holds one of the best public service broadcasting platforms online.

Tatay Rannie’s broadcasting programs started out as online news and public service platforms, which aim to provide legitimate news and verified sources from the Quezon City Government and with the help of Quezon City Anti-Crime Advocates (QCACA). Due to the success of Tatay Rannie’s various online programs, the segment “Serbisyong Bayan With Tatay Rannie” launched on DZME to provide accessible platforms for its viewers and listeners.

Common Family Law Questions

The program already featured many relevant guests and experts on the show and Atty. Jojo is one of the newest regular additions to the team. As an expert annulment lawyer in the Philippines with various expertise, Atty. Jojo will tap on common and complex topics regarding family law, such as annulment, legal separation, adoption, child abuse, child support, and domestic violence.

Aside from discussions concerning family law, Atty. Jojo will also aim to solve legal family conflicts on-air, proving that Montano Flamiano and Associates Law indeed has the best annulment lawyer in the Philippines. At press time, Atty. Jojo has successfully handled an array of annulment cases with a 98% success rate.

Know more about Serbisyong Bayan and catch Atty. Jojo’s episodes to learn a thing or two from an expert annulment lawyer in the Philippines through Quezon City Anti Crime Advocates or Montano Flamiano Law’s official Facebook pages. Serbisyong Bayan With Tatay Rannie airs every 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM from Monday to Friday, while Atty. Jojo’s guesting airs every Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM.

For legal assistance or inquiries regarding family law and corporate lawyering, tap the brilliant minds of Montano Flamiano Law.