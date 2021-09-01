John Reider Properties Provide Commercial Rentals in Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Renting commercial property with high quality amenities and features is the first step towards the success of a business. It ensures all the processes of a business run smoothly and efficiently. John Reider Properties is a real estate agency in Killeen that specializes in commercial rental properties.

About the Agency

The agency was established in 1995 to provide rental and property management services in Central Texas. It is a family-owned and operated company consisting of a team of experienced individuals in property management. The agency is committed to helping property owners make profits from their investments.

Commercial Rental Properties

An online listing of commercial rental properties offered by the John Reider Properties is available on its website

The listing consists of information such as features, amenities, availability, amount of rent, security deposit, type of lease, street frontage, availability of parking, location, neighborhood, application fee, etc.

Some of the features and amenities provided for the seamless working of businesses are dual-zoned HVAC, can lighting, ADA style restrooms, utility rooms equipped with washers and dryers, restrooms with showers, one bay roll up garages, concrete and asphalt parking, etc.

The commercial rentals are ideal for businesses related to health and fitness, hair and nail salons, retail services, insurance, eateries, acupuncturists and more

Benefits of Choosing the Company

A team of trusted real estate agents

Friendly and helpful staff members

Years of experience in the field of rentals and property management

Latest features and amenities

Extensive online listings

Cost-effective services

24 hour on-demand online access to financial statements, shared documents and property insight

Convenience of secure and easy online payments

An assortment of rental services

Strategically located commercial rentals

Effective communication tools i.e. built-in messaging, notifications, emailing and more

A mobile friendly online portal for emergency maintenance, renovations and repairs

Use of the latest web-based software to optimize investment portfolios

For more information about commercial properties by John Reider Properties, you can call at (254) 699-8300 or visit 455 E. Central Texas Expwy, Suite 101, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also visit its website at https://www.johnreider.com or connect on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.