Manufacturers to Adopt for New Innovations Against the Rising Demand of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

In revenue terms, the Sales of vinyl flooring plasticizers is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, during 2018 – 2027. The Market research survey of vinyl flooring plasticizers report explores the factors that are driving this market, and provides foresights about the opportunities that will shape the vinyl flooring plasticizers Industry in the years to come. The study includes an elaborate discussion on the prevailing trends in the vinyl flooring plasticizers Industry.

In the emerging economies including China and India, vinyl flooring plasticizers market is displaying high growth. The overall vinyl flooring plasticizers market can be seen to be in the moderate growth phase, while in North America and Western Europe it can be said that the market is between growth and maturity. In volume terms, the revenue share of vinyl flooring plasticizers is projected to reach 1.2 million tons by 2027.

Fact.MR analysts have segmented the vinyl flooring plasticizers into plasticizer types and region. The objective of the vinyl flooring plasticizers segment is to provide statistics and insights on phthalate and non – phthalate plasticizers on the basis of different regions. The non – phthalate segment is expected to gain traction in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for sustainable construction products and stringent European regulations.

Segmentation by Plasticizer Type

Phthalate Plasticizers DINP DIDP DEHP Others

Non – Phthalate Plasticizers Benzoates DEHT DINCH Others



The plasticizer-type segmentation includes the production and sales of vinyl flooring plasticizers generated through various plasticizer type. Plasticizers have been analyzed prudently to cover all types so that none of the revenue sources is missed out. DEHP plasticizers is offering the highest sales in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market.

Segmentation by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe UK France Germany Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



The vinyl flooring plasticizers market study offers segmentation for five geographies and encompasses 22 countries across the globe. The selection of countries have been done in terms of total production of vinyl flooring plasticizers generated from each country. The segment-wise analysis has been given in each of the five regions. Asia Pacific has been the key market for vinyl flooring plasticizers accounting for over 40% share on the basis of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The vinyl flooring plasticizers report includes analysis such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, BPS analysis, market attractiveness and absolute dollar opportunity. These set of analysis have been included to support the decision making process of the vinyl flooring plasticizers industry stakeholders.

The study also includes the competitive landscape, wherein market structure and the competition amongst players have been included. This section includes market share analysis for Tier 1 and Tier 2 players, and competition analysis. In addition to this, the vinyl flooring plasticizers report also offers company profiles section that includes the profiles of key competitors, their product offerings, challenges, focus areas, manufacturing facilities across the globe, segment share analysis, regional share analysis, financial performance, key strategies, key developments and SWOT analysis. The companies included in the vinyl flooring plasticizers market report are BASF SE, UPC Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co., Ltd. and Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

