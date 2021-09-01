Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market size was valued at USD 183.4 million in 2014. Rising meat consumption as a result of increasing awareness toward protein diet is expected to promote the importance of good quality feed ingredients for livestock.

Antioxidants are mainly used in animal feed industry for providing protection of essential nutrients such as vitamins, fats, and pigments from deterioration. Furthermore, these ingredients are capable of extending the storage period as well as the durability of animal feed.

Increasing number of reporting incidences of contagious diseases including foot-&-mouth disease and avian flu among livestock is expected to have a substantial impact. Furthermore, rising spending toward inclusion of cattle management technology in the dairy farming sector of UK and Ireland is expected to expand the application scope in the near future.

Request a Sample Copy of Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/animal-feed-antioxidants-market/request-sample

Animal Feed Antioxidants Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Natural

Synthetic

Ethoxyquin

Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Natural antioxidants are expected to foresee volume growth over 4% as a result of stringent regulations aimed at limiting the scope of synthetic counterparts for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, the predominant consumption of the oilseeds in direct food consumption is expected to decrease the availability of feedstock to the feed ingredients processors.

Animal Feed Antioxidants Livestock Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Key vendors include DSM Nutritional Product LLC, Adisseo, DuPont, ADM, Novozymes, BASF, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., Kemin Industries and AB Vista. Product innovation and the establishment of strategic partnerships with ingredient suppliers are expected to remain key critical success factors for industry participants during the forecast period.

Access Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/animal-feed-antioxidants-market

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific was the largest market, accounting for 51.5% of global industry share in 2016. The firm foothold of the farming base of cattle, pork and poultry species in China, India, Australia and New Zealand is expected to have a positive impact on the market. However, low adoption rates of antioxidants in unorganized cattle farming sector of developing countries including China and India is projected to hamper the industry growth.

North America market was valued at USD 46.6 million in 2015. The increasing importance of anti-oxidation property for ensuring the durability and high-shelf life for the finished goods in meat processing sector of the U.S. is expected to play a vital role in expanding the market reach in the near future.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com