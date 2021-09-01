IoT Medical Devices Market : Key leading players and Recent Developments

Market Overview and Growth Drivers:

The global IoT medical devices market is projected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, and rising focus on active patient engagement & patient-centric care delivery. Also, the government initiatives to promote digital health are expected to drive demand growth in the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period.

IoT medical devices market: Recent Developments

In 2021, Medtronic and Surgical Theater announced a partnership to interface Surgical Theater’s SyncAR augmented reality (AR) technology with Medtronic’s StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system.

In 2021, Hill-Rom acquired EarlySense to build a differentiated suite of connected solutions to improve patient outcomes.

In 2020, Abbott and Insulet partnered to integrate glucose sensing and automated insulin delivery.

Geographic Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for IoT medical devices market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the due to government initiatives to promote eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing awareness, and the growing demand for quality healthcare.

Market Leaders – IoT Medical Devices Market

Medtronic (US), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) are the leading players in the market. Other players include Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany) Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), AliveCor, Inc. (US), iHealth Lab, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Stanley Healthcare (US), and Hillrom-Welch Allyn (US).