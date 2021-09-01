Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market : Key Market Leader and Their Growth Strategies

Global Market Overview:

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 146.1 billion by 2025 from USD 100.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

Key Market Leaders: Pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is highly consolidated. Key players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), and Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany). Acquisitions and product launches are the key growth strategies undertaken by these companies to maintain their positions in the market.

Lonza (Switzerland): The company offers integrated solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotech, consumer health, and specialty chemicals markets. As a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the company provides integrated solutions with various technologies that span the whole pharma value chain—from molecule to patient. The major end users of Lonza’s services include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, government research institutes, consumer & healthcare product manufacturers, formulators, and service companies. Lonza focused on geographical expansions in 2020, with major focus on its HPAPI, Capsugel, and bioconjugation-based services. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lonza has been at the forefront and entered into agreements and partnerships with various other US-based firms to expedite the manufacturing process for COVID vaccines and drugs. These initiatives by the company are expected to help Lonza retain its leadership position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US): Thermo Fisher is another prominent player operating in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The company has a strong geographic footprint serving over 400,000 customers in pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Thermo Fisher also has an extensive distribution channel across the globe. The firm registered more than USD 3.5 billion in revenues in 2019 from its contract development and manufacturing business, owing to its strategic acquisitions and unique value propositions.. The company’s extensive R&D activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in technologies, software, and services. The company also invested USD 150 million in its Pharma Services business segment to expand its manufacturing capacity for sterile liquid and lyophilized product development & commercial manufacturing.

Catalent (US): Catalent is one of the leading providers of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. It mainly focuses on business strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. In May 2019, the company launched its new OneBio SuiteSM for the integrated development, manufacturing, and clinical supply of biologic drugs at the BIO International Convention that took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Catalent also focuses on investing in its facilities and technologies for further expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. The company invested USD 27 million for the commercialization of its oral disintegrating tablet technology, Zydis Ultra. This technology allows an increased drug load and taste masking to be incorporated into the company’s Zydis ODT dosage form, which is a unique freeze-dried tablet that disperses almost instantly in the mouth without water. Through such innovative investments, the company further focuses on diversifying its offerings and services. Catalent also focuses on expanding its facilities across the globe, strengthening its geographical footprint in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

Geographic Analysis:

Europe was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing in 2019.

Geographically, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The large share of this regional segment in the global market can primarily be attributed to the large number of clinical trials in the region, huge API production base, advanced manufacturing capabilities, presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, and growth in the generics market.

