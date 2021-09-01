Dental Imaging Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure, technological advancements, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

By product, the extraoral imaging systems segment dominated the dental imaging market in 2019.

Based on product, the dental imaging market has been segmented into extraoral and intraoral imaging systems. The extraoral imaging systems segment is further categorized into panoramic systems, panoramic & cephalometric systems, and 3D CBCT systems. Panoramic systems accounted for the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in general dentistry, implantology, endodontics, and periodontics for the primary assessment of patients as well as its high accuracy in treatment planning.

By application, the orthodontics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the dental imaging market during the forecast period (2020–2025).

Based on application, the market has been segmented into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and other applications. Of all these segments, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to its wide application and utility in orthodontics for primary assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

By end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in the dental imaging market in 2019.

Based on end user, the dental imaging market has been segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutes. The dental hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing affordability of imaging systems, rising need for accurate and rapid diagnosis, and increasing awareness among patients.

The APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period (2020–2025).

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for dental imaging technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental imaging market in 2020, followed by Europe.

The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).