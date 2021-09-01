How Has COVID-19 Impacted Sales of Digital Battlefields

There has been noticeable transformation in computing, communication, and display technologies across all sectors in the past decade and a half. 21st century battlefield challenges have necessitated the use of mechanisms such as real-time situation awareness, which is being met by digital battlefield technologies. Use of digital battlefields inby armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 35 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America accounted for around39% revenue share of the global market.

The market in East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to grow over 6-foldby 2031.

In 2020, the hardware segment accounted for over 46% of global market revenue.

Among the technologies, artificial intelligence is expected to hold nearly 16% market share in 2021.

Airborne digital battlefieldplatformscontributed nearly half of digital battlefield revenue.

The market is moderately concentrated, where companies such as BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group account fora majorityof the market share.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness



Winning Strategy

Customizations in digital battlefieldsare expected to garner significant traction in the years to come. Geographical information systems (GIS) and related technologies can play an important role in capturing battlespace situations through images, which will surge the market for digital battlefields in future.

