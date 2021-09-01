How is Rising Need for Organ Transplants Aiding Demand for Serological Transplant Diagnostics

Requirement for various reagents, accessories, and systems of serological transplant diagnostics has been increasing year after year. Increase in cases of kidney, lung, heart, liver, and other organ damage has been aiding market growth across regions.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5566

According to a report titled “Global Facts: About Kidney Disease”, published by the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the population worldwide is affected by Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and millions die each year because they do not have access to affordable treatment.

While such reports give an estimate of the growth scope for players in the serological transplant diagnostics industry, they also help in spreading awareness, which, in turn, works in favor of suppliers of serological transplant diagnostic equipment.

According to Fact.MR, the global serological transplant diagnostics market is projected to expand at around 2.5% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5566

Key Takeaways from Study

Surge in demand for reagents and accessories for serological diagnostics to spur the growth of suppliers in this industry

Increase in demand for kidney and liver transplant to fuel the sales of serological transplant diagnostic equipment manufacturers

Rise in requirement from hospitals and blood banks & transplant centres to cater to the growth of stakeholders in this industry

The United States remains the epicentre of the world’s largest market – North America

China to maintain its lead in the world’s fastest-growing serological transplant diagnostics industry – East Asia

Germany to exhibit hegemony in Europe for serological transplant diagnostics

The United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, India, and a few other countries to emerge lucrative destinations over the coming years

“While rise in prevalence of serious lung, kidney, and liver damage is raising requirement for serological transplants, manufacturers of serological diagnostic equipment are focusing on cost-effective and diverse range of solutions in order to increase their sales footprint,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Number of Organ Transplants to Bolster Growth of Manufacturers

As serological transplant diagnostics is extremely crucial for efficient organ transplant, increase in the number of kidney, heart, lung, and other organ damage cases is fuelling the sales of serological transplant diagnostic equipment manufacturers.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5566

According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), respiratory disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the world. As stated in the report, around 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death, worldwide. According to WHO, more than 100,800 solid organ transplants are performed every year, while nearly 70,000 among these are kidney transplants.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global serological transplant diagnostics market is gaining momentum while competition among key players is gradually getting fiercer. In order to remain in their positions, key market players are coming up with more advanced serological transplant diagnostic solutions. For instance,

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. announced the launch of a Serology Assay to detect coronavirus antibodies in 2020, while it launched its extensive range of bio-rad HLA serology products recently,

Agena Bio Science Inc. recently launched its new range of rapid and genetic testing solutions, which are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are CE-IVD marked in Europe.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/31/2009232/0/en/Fact-MR-Forecasts-Sales-of-Audiological-Devices-to-Exceed-US-13-Bn-by-2026-Receiver-in-the-ear-Will-Remain-Bestselling-Reveals-a-New-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com