How is High Requirement in Research Laboratories Fuelling Sales of Aseptic Transfer Systems

Sales of aseptic transfer systems are gaining traction with increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and other key end-use sectors. As the requirement for liquid transfer systems and solid transfer systems is becoming prominent across the world, aseptic transfer system manufacturers are expected to experience higher growth over the coming years, with the pharmaceutical sector being the main end user.

According to a new report by Fact.MR, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will remain major markets for aseptic transfer systems, while the overall industry value will surpass a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for liquid transfer systems likely to be witnessed.

Increase in demand from pharmaceutical sector to boost overall sales.

The United States to lead demand for aseptic transfer systems in North America.

Germany to take center stage in Europe’s market for aseptic transfer systems.

Asia Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing market for aseptic transfer systems.

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, France, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Sector to Lead Demand for Aseptic Transfer Systems

Aseptic transfer systems are highly sought-after in the pharmaceutical sector for the secure transfer of fluids, components, powders, and others. With increase in adoption of advanced technologies by the pharmaceutical sector, suppliers of aseptic transfer systems are subject to come across lucrative growth scope in the near future.

According to a report published by SelectUSA, the United States pharmaceutical sector is one of the largest in the world, while U.S. firms conduct over half the world’s research & development (R&D) in pharmaceuticals, which is worth US$ 75 billion. As stated in a report published by the European Medicines Agency, Europe’s pharmaceutical industry is highly progressive and projected to grow significantly, owing to increasing investments by governments and various initiatives. These factors give a glimpse of the growing opportunities for aseptic transfer system suppliers around the world.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Liquid/Fluid Aseptic Transfer Systems Solid/ Powder Aseptic Transfer Systems

Usability Single-use Aseptic Transfer Systems Multiple-use Aseptic Transfer Systems

End User Aseptic Transfer Systems for Pharmaceutical Companies Aseptic Transfer Systems for Research Laboratories Aseptic Transfer Systems for Hospitals Others



Who is Winning in this Space?

The global aseptic transfer system market is fragmented and flourishing on the back of key industry players. In order to sustain their leading positions, key market players are focusing on the quality and quantity of their products.

For instance,

Getinge AB recently launched its new range of DPTE® Sterile Transfer System, DPTE-BetaBag®, and others.

Flexifill Ltd. launched its new range of Flexifill Aseptic Filling Solutions, Aseptic Product Transfer Solutions, and others, a couple of years back.

