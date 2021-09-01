Hand Dynamometers to Capture 2/5th of Global Medical Dynamometers Market Through 2026

The global medical dynamometers market exhibits a positive growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2026. Growth of the market is associated with an increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the disease is responsible for nearly nine million fractures annually, with an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds. By 2050, the global incidence of hip fracture is projected to increase by over 300% in men and over 200% in women. Moreover, two-fifths of the population in low-income countries suffer bone damage due to road accidents. Based on the abovementioned trends, demand for dynamometer devices to correct bone anomalies is steadily rising.

Key Takeaways of Medical Dynamometers Market Study:

Hand dynamometers shall capture two-fifths of the medical dynamometers market across the forecast period. A high success rate with respect to increased grip strength in patients with early rheumatoid arthritis and reduction on synovitis of the fingers and wrists is the primary growth driver of this segment.

Electronic dynamometers are anticipated to surge in popularity, expanding at a CAGR of ~8% across the forecast period. Advancements on technology for addressing disabling disorders such as Duchene muscular dystrophy (DMD) or spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), increasing sports activities and increasing reliance on isometric electronic devices are expected to boost growth.

By application, the orthopedic segment is poised to dominate the medical dynamometers market, capturing a market share of 29.8%. Growth of the orthopedic segment is attributed to an increase in the number of knee osteoarthritis, ACL and musculoskeletal surgeries.

By end-user, hospitals and rehabilitation centers are expected to exhaustively utilize medical dynamometers. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and reduced in-house stay in healthcare settings is driving the increased usage of medical dynamometers across both segments.

Medical Dynamometers: Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the medical dynamometers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, end-user, material, application and region.

Product End-user Material Application Region Squeeze Dynamometer Hospitals Electronic Orthopedic North America Pinch Gauge Rehabilitation Centers Mechanical Cardiology Europe Hand Dynamometer Physiotherapy Clinics Neurology Asia Pacific Chest Dynamometer Others Medical Trauma Latin America Push-pull Dynamometer Others Middle East & Africa (MEA) Others

Medical Dynamometers Market: Competition Landscape:

The medical dynamometers market is semi-consolidated with the presence of a few prominent market players, which include JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Hausmann Industries, 3B Scientific Fabrication Enterprises Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH and North Coast Medical Inc. Introduction of technologically enhanced specialty products and establishment of business ventures in emerging economies are principal growth strategies employed by the market players.

