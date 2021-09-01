Automotive Frame Machine Market: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth Globally

250 Pages Automotive Frame Machine Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Automotive Frame Machine market analysis by Fact offer divulges compelling insights into factors creating sales prospects across key segments

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Automotive Frame Machine sales to soar at upsurge CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries.

Key Automotive Frame Machine Survey Highlights and Projections

On the basis of in-depth Automotive Frame Machine demand-supply assessment, Fact MR predicts Automotive Frame Machine sales to grow at rising CAGR through 2031.

The report provides sales outlook on Automotive Frame Machine , predicting Automotive Frame Machine revenues to reach US$ Automotive Frame Machine Mn/Bn through the end of the forecast period

Segment will remain dominant in terms of (segment type), accounting for (%) of Automotive Frame Machine sales registered in 2031

Backed by presence of some of the leading automakers, the U.S. market will boast lead in North America, accounting for nearly lucrative sales registered in the region through 2031

Thanks to favorable policies, auto manufacturing is expected to pick up in the U.K., Germany, and France, presenting conducive environment for (Automotive Frame Machine ) sales.

Japan and South Korea Automotive Frame Machine demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2021-2031

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Frame Machine Company & brand share analysis

Automotive Frame Machine Historical volume analysis

Automotive Frame Machine Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

Automotive Frame Machine Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

Post COVID consumer spending on: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The report offers in-depth competitive analysis, profiling some of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Frame Machine market. It studies in detail their response to key developments in the automotive sector.

Strategies adopted by the market players to cater to the demand for high-performing vehicles have been studied in the detailed competitive landscape.

To offer a bird’ eye view the report profiles Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies. Their respective market share is estimated and impact of their strategies are carefully studies.

The major Automotive Frame Machine market players include Leoni AG (Germany), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), BESEN Group (China), Aptiv (Ireland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), and Coroplast (Germany).

Small Auto Service Businesses Rely on ‘Financing’ to Procure New Equipment

Auto service and repair centers have also been influenced by the broader transformations in the automotive industry. Growing electrification, use of novel manufacturing materials, and growing integration of technology has meant that auto service companies have had to quickly adapt to the status quo. The adaptation is not only related to training the workforce, but also procuring advanced equipment that is suitable for carrying out repairs efficiently. Procurement of advanced equipment remains a challenge for small auto repair centers, and this has increased their reliance on financing companies.

Frame Machines that can Handle Heavy Loads Gaining Traction

Emerging trends in the automotive industry and dynamic consumer demand for passenger cars and SUVs continue to influence the automotive frame machines market. Demand is also impacted by evolving demand for SUVs and trucks. Considering the growing preference towards SUVs, demand for heavy-duty frame machines has increased.

The key areas of focus for manufacturers include pulling force per tower, deck design for the positioning of its optional accessories, and simultaneous multiple pulling. Furthermore, automotive frame machines with self-leveling decks are also gaining traction among manufacturers. Frame machines that include drive-on ramps, made of both tubular and stainless steel platforms, are witnessing high demand in the automotive frame machines market. In a bid to improve the durability of their products, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating heavy duty construction and coating their products with powder finishes.

A growing number of M&A activities in the automotive aftermarket is creating opportunities for market players to own an existing automotive service franchisee. Key participants in the automotive aftermarket are leveraging growth opportunities in the industry by acquiring smaller auto repair service shops, which may influence the demand for automotive frame machines in the near future.

For example, Icahn Enterprises L.P. – an American conglomerate and parent company of Icahn Automotive Group LLC – recently acquired American Driveline Systems, which is a franchisor of auto repair and service shops, with over 680 locations in North America. The company also acquired Precision Auto Care Inc. – a franchisor of over 250 auto service stores in the U.S.

With the acquisitions, leading automotive aftermarket companies are growing their automotive service center network to provide superior automotive services to customers. By adopting aggressive strategies to strengthen their automotive repair capabilities, automotive aftermarket companies are making heavy investments in advanced auto service tools. Increasing number of acquisitions of small- and medium-size auto repair businesses can make a positive impact on the growth of the automotive frame machine market.

