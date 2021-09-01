Duplex Nickel Plating Market to 2031 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Industry

The latest report published by Fact.MR considers the double nickel plating market from a global and local perspective. Additionally, all market shares associated with markets and segments are expressed in terms of value and volume. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide our clients with avant-garde and actionable insights regarding the double nickel plating market. To enhance the reader’s experience, the report begins with a basic overview of double nickel plating and its classification.

Why is Duplex Nickel Plating Most Used for Decorative Purposes in Various End-use Industries?

As per Fact.MR, decorative nickel plating has gathered sufficient prominence in the business and will continue to showcase positive results in the long run. Key players are trying their best to improve the materialistic properties offered by these decorative plating.

Key manufacturers find automotive as the most lucrative industry for decorative nickel plating. In addition to gaining 141 BPS over 2021-2031, decorative duplex nickel plating is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 735 Mn by 2031.

Which Type of Plating Holds Lucrative Avenues for Duplex Nickel Plating Manufacturers? Bright nickel is prominently being used in duplex nickel plating and is expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% based on chemical properties and advantages for proving its worth during plating processes. Industries are now adopting bright nickel chrome plating as the next logical step in their use of plating materials and processes. As a result, bright nickel chrome plating has now been identified as a prime opportunity by plating manufacturers to increase their business potential. This chrome plating is also scratch-resistant and corrosion-resistant, which engages consumers’ attention. Bright nickel accounted for 54% revenue share in 2020, and is expected to progress at an ascending CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Bright nickel is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 277 Mn by 2021-end. Innovation over plating composition and plating chemical business shall continue to register heightened growth during forecast period, as evaluated by Fact.MR.

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

By Type Protective Duplex Nickel Plating Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

By Coating Material Surface Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Steel Stainless Steel Mild steel Carbon steel Cast Iron Non-Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Copper Brass

By Plating Type Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Mirror Bright Duplex Nickel Plating Semi Bright Duplex Nickel Plating

By Product Type Nickel-Trivalent Chrome Nickel-hexavalent Chrome Nickel-Microporous Chrome Others

By Brightening System Sulfur Containing Duplex Nickel Plating Sulfur Free Duplex Nickel Plating

By Plating Bath Electroplating Watt Bath Wood Bath Electroless Plating Others



