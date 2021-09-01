Basmati Rice Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Basmati Rice Market is intended to provide reliable data on the various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. The report serves as a rich source of information for key institutions such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors and opinion leaders.

The basmati rice market is projected to witness an optimistic growth trajectory against the backdrop of multiple factors such as growing demand for long-grain speciality rice and strong supply chain.

While rice is consumed as a staple food across world regions, demand for specialty rice is increasing exponentially following the growing appetite for aromatic rice. Although the higher cost of basmati rice continues to limit the widespread adoption, ameliorating economic conditions, steadily rising consumer purchase power and improving marketing values of basmati rice are propelling the consumption levels of speciality rice across global economies. Superior characteristics of long-grain rice capture the palate of many among which basmati rice is the highly sought after long grain speciality rice varieties.

A sizeable export of basmati rice across the world regions has generated the need for a stronger supply chain to establish a fair outcome benefiting all the supply chain participants starting from farmers to consumers. While governments are actively engaged in strengthening the basmati rice supply chain, prominent market players continue to establish authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain which, in turn, enhances the brand image in both domestic and international markets.

Competitive Landscape

Along with addressing the steady demand for raw basmati rice, the basmati rice market players are focusing on introducing a wide variety of basmati rice flavors in attractive packaging solutions. For instance, the Hain Celestial Group Inc. has recently featured its new product lines including premium flavored ready-to-heat product line of basmati rice in Expo West 2018. In addition, strategic acquisitions and expansions also remain prominent in the basmati rice market. McCormick & Co. Inc.’s complete acquisition of Kohinoor in 2017 is one such example. Further, the liquidation of the REI Agro Ltd. following the order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and KRBL Ltd.’s plan to acquire the company are other strategic developments occurring in the global basmati rice marketplace.

Few other key market players in the basmati rice market include LT Foods Ltd., Estraco Kft., East End Foods, The Rice ‘n Spice Int. Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd., and Mars Inc.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

