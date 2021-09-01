Basmati Rice Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR takes into account the mentioned factors gathered through extensive primary research from key opinion leaders (KOL) and demand-side participants at regional/country level such as shrimp industry participants, retail and channel partners, end users, etc. Analyze.

These estimates were further validated with supply-side participants such as C-level executives, product managers, distributors, and in-house expert panels of key market participants. Subjects for the first research interview are selected through a stratified sampling method, and the numbers are inferred and benchmarked from one example country.

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Basmati Rice Market is intended to provide reliable data on the various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. The report serves as a rich source of information for key institutions such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors and opinion leaders.

Request brochure – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2094

The basmati rice market is projected to witness an optimistic growth trajectory against the backdrop of multiple factors such as growing demand for long-grain speciality rice and strong supply chain.

While rice is consumed as a staple food across world regions, demand for specialty rice is increasing exponentially following the growing appetite for aromatic rice. Although the higher cost of basmati rice continues to limit the widespread adoption, ameliorating economic conditions, steadily rising consumer purchase power and improving marketing values of basmati rice are propelling the consumption levels of speciality rice across global economies. Superior characteristics of long-grain rice capture the palate of many among which basmati rice is the highly sought after long grain speciality rice varieties.

A sizeable export of basmati rice across the world regions has generated the need for a stronger supply chain to establish a fair outcome benefiting all the supply chain participants starting from farmers to consumers. While governments are actively engaged in strengthening the basmati rice supply chain, prominent market players continue to establish authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain which, in turn, enhances the brand image in both domestic and international markets.