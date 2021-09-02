Lupus Treatment in Karimnagar

Karimnagar, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lupus is a systematic autoimmune disease which affects the body’s tissues and organs by your own immune system thinking that they are foreign. Lupus is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects various parts of the body including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Lupus is also known as systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE. The exact cause of lupus is very difficult to diagnose, although it’s a combination of genes, hormones and environmental factors. It affects women between 18 and 40 years of age.

Symptoms of lupus is unpredictable, a combination of medications and lifestyle changes can make the person lead a normal life. Lupus is a chronic inflammatory disease with many health risks like cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and stroke. There is a chance of developing atherosclerosis, mayocarditis and endocarditis, which can lead to heart murmurs.

Today, doctors recognize the condition at early stages and there are many ways to manage this disease compare to earlier. Almost the success rate is more than 90%.

How immune system works:

Our immune system protects our body by producing antibodies which attack bacteria and viruses. However, people with lupus produce antibodies that attack their own tissues. These antibodies will cause pain, inflammation and also damage other parts of the body.