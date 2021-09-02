TCLM Appliance Repair: Appliance Repair Company That You Can Trust

Langley, Canada, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — TCLM Appliance Repair was founded by two technicians who shared the same passion for repair in Vancouver. You can trust us for all types of appliance needs from refrigerators to electric ranges. We have experience repairing them, including replacing heating elements when they go out entirely or fixing leaky water valves that cause leaks under sinks.

TCLM Appliance Repair is committed to providing you with the best quality service and workmanship, resulting in happy customers all around! TCLM is operational in Burnaby, Burquitlam, Cloverdale, Coquitlam, Langley, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Surrey, White Rock- anywhere within 40km of Downtown Vancouver. You can give us a call if any of your appliances need maintenance or repairs.

Why Should You Choose Us?

Our staff is genuinely interested in helping you! We offer fast, friendly service with our 6-month warranty and affordable prices. If your appliance breaks down at home, don’t waste time trying to fix it—call the experts today for same-day help anywhere within a 50-mile radius of our office.

Dishwasher Repair

Many common issues can arise when you use a dishwasher. Some of these include dishes not being cleaned, the machine leaking, and it won’t drain completely. It will leave water in your sink after washing is done, there may be strange noises or vibrations coming from the appliance during cycles such as F10-F12 error codes (these have to do with sensors within the washer), lights flashing randomly on their own accord before starting up again once they’ve stopped blinking for a while.

Other problems include door locks opening/closing improperly throughout wash cycles, moldy-smelling appliances due to pooling condensation under doors, making noise by dropping down suddenly if open too long, etc.

Don’t fret over a faulty dishwasher. We have high-quality equipment and expert staff to help you with dishwasher repairs. Let us help you resolve your issues and save your precious free hours.

Dryer Repair

If your dryer is not heating up, or if the cycle does not end and garments remain wet after a turn of the dial to “Off,” then there may be problems with your dryer’s circuit board. If you are waiting for an hour or more for something that should take only 20 minutes on average at high heat settings, it could mean that tumbling mode has broken in some way (e.g., gears have come loose). When you hear unusual noises during use like rattling sounds coming from within the machine itself as well as cracks and pops while drying clothes, there might be issues with other parts such as fans inside – these can also lead to pain points such as burning smells emitting outwards when taking items off of hot surfaces. We offer same-day service that assures quality workmanship, backed by a 6-month warranty.

Refrigerator Repair

We fix many common refrigerator/freezer problems. These include but are not limited to:

The fridge and freezer stop cycling.

Leaking water or ice build-up in the unit.

Temperature too high for both fridges and freezers.

Noise on components of either machine (such as loud vibrations).

An issue with door seals preventing a good seal around all sides of each appliance’s frame prevents cold air from entering your home when you open it.

Stove Repair

We fix many everyday oven and stove repair issues. Some examples are: the oven or stove is not heating up, it’s baking unevenly, there is an inaccurate temperature on the appliance (including in convection mode), the light bulb has burnt out, elements aren’t working correctly; broiler isn’t operating correctly and so forth. There can also be several other problems with multiple appliances, including a faulty door closing mechanism to a broken knob! Fortunately, we have an excellent team that gets all these kinds of repairs done quickly for you at affordable rates.

Washer Repair

Troubleshooting common washer problems and using a troubleshooter guide to fix them.

A spinning cycle won’t start or stop on the machine. It may not drain completely. There might be leaks, and it can make noises and vibrate when running through cycles and have issues with door locks. There are other vital signs of trouble, such as bad smells coming from machines that haven’t been used in days (or weeks). If you notice a musty smell wafting out every time your wash is done, this could mean mold has taken hold within your unit! Another sign worth noting: water pooling around the base – which means you likely see rust leaching into any exposed areas.

About TCLM Appliance Repair

TCLM Appliance Repair provides repairs on various electrical appliances: dishwashers, dryers, fridges, stoves & ovens – even washing machines. The technicians at TCLM Appliance Repair are committed to providing you with quality service and workmanship so that your appliances will keep working well into their retirement years without any further issues or headaches.

