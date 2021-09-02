5 Most Common Types of Carbon Steel Flanges

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The term “carbon steel” can also refer to steel that does not contain a high concentration of chromium or nickel. The carbon content of A105 can vary, with a maximum allowable percentage composition of 0.35. Heat treatment processes harden and strengthen the steel as the carbon content increases.

The wide temperature and pressure range makes carbon steel flanges an attractive solution for several industrial applications.

Western Steel Agency is a top Carbon Steel Flanges Manufacturer in Mumbai, India. Precision and high-quality raw materials were used in our manufacturing. Flanges are designed to be welded on-site at their ends to connect pipes and allow for path changes. Our products are designed and developed to meet international quality standards. ASME B16.5 Carbon Steel Flanges are a popular product in the Metal Market.

Many common industry treatment techniques include quenching, tempering, and normalising. Carbon steel becomes less ductile and brittle as it is treated. This makes shaping and welding slightly more difficult, but the trade-off in field service is often thought to be worth the extra effort to form the necessary weld seals.

Carbon Steel Flanges Types

1. Slip On Flanges

Slip on flanges are a popular type of pipe flange that accepts pipe into the bore/center of the flange for welding around both the pipe’s Outer Diameter (OD) and the interior side of the connection.

2. Blind Flanges

A blind flange is a piece of solid steel with no bore that is used to close off a line. Blinds provide a well-formed termination point or rerouting of the media in question towards another portion of the pipe assembly because the majority of flange connections allow air or fluid to pass through an interior opening.

3. Weld Neck Flanges

Weld neck flanges are the most common type of flange, with a neck extension and a weld bevel at the end. This flange is intended to be butt welded directly to the pipe to provide a superior and relatively natural form connection. This is almost always the type of flange connection used in larger sizes and higher pressure classes.

4. Socket Weld Flanges

Socket weld flanges are a less common but just as effective connection for flanges requiring less overall available space than a traditional weld neck flange, with a counterbore in the centre to allow for a clean pipe weld into the socket.

When weld necks and slip ons are required, these are an excellent substitute. They are typically supplied in smaller nominal pipe sizes.

5. Lap Joint Flanges

Lap Joint Flanges are a less common type of flange that has an extended hub and a machined radius at the flat face’s base. This curved radius allows for the installation of a stub end pipe fitting.

This flange is designed to saddle over a stub end fitting for rotation. The pair is an excellent choice for situations where the connection must be constantly removed and reinstalled in order to be inspected. This combination allows the lap joint to be rotated over the stub end for accurate bolting.

