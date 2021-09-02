Traditional Wedding From Inclusive Ordained Minister? NJ Wedding Officiant Manifests Dream Weddings

ROEBLING, NJ, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking to get married? Are you planning to have a dream wedding with your partner according to your favorite ceremony? Are you looking for your vow renewal? Are you looking for a wedding that will also be your safe space and stress free? Are you looking for a religious service, non-religious service or an alternate one-of-a-kind service? Do you need a wedding officiant, an all-inclusive clergy who will welcome you and your partner with open arms and get you married in any way you want, including giving you all of the above?

New Jersey Wedding Officiant is here at your service to give you the dream wedding you have been looking for. Popularly known as NJ Wedding Officiant Services, they marry every couple eligible under state and federal laws regardless of faith (or non-faith), gender or sexual orientation. As long as your union is recognized under the laws and the constitution, there is no barrier that has ever stopped Minister Rondell Randall, owner of NJ Wedding Officiant Services, from performing a wedding for two consenting adults. You could be religious, non-religious, pagan, Wiccan, LGBTW+ etc, you can be assured of the best day of your life becoming a bed of roses when officiated by the very popular and all-inclusive NJ Wedding Officiant Services.

“We hit a landmark on August 23 when we officiated our 99th, 100th and 101st LGBTQ+ wedding in PA, DE and NJ respectively. Personally, I feel so ecstatic every time I tie a couple in matrimony, giving them their “till death do us part” moment. They are my friends who deserve every ounce of respect and safe space that we should afford to every human being. You ask why? Because all lives matter, and not just the ones we think are politically convenient. Are you eloping? Vow renewal? Need handfasting ceremony or a unity candle ceremony? Name it and we’ll give it to you. You are our Pride. Let us be yours. Call NJ Wedding today and book your wedding!”, said Minister Rondell Randall.

About:

NJ Wedding Officiant Services is a New Jersey based all-inclusive wedding service that helps couples of every kind get legally married. Regardless of background, NJ Wedding Officiant is massively popular for giving couples safe space and making the best day of their lives extra special.

For more information, please visit https://njweddingofficiant.net/

Media Contact:

Address: NJ Elopement Wedding Officiant Services 65 Railroad Ave Roebling, NJ 08554

Phone: 609-388-0619

Email: rondellrandall@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weddingofficiantnj

Google business: https://goo.gl/maps/MKqDPRttkJaBA7kx6

Website: https://njweddingofficiant.net/