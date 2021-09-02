Appdupe’s super app solution “Gojek clone” is making a huge impact on the On-demand industry

Chennai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The organization announced that it was very happy with the massive influence it has had on the on-demand market recently. The company was founded in the year 2013 and it has been in this sector for six years now. AppDupe provides mobile apps, web apps, clone scripts, and web hosting services and has a long list of satisfied clients.

One of the spokespersons stated that GoJek Clone, one of its mainstream products was a huge success in the market this year. It is an app that consists of multiple services. Each of the services has a separate landing page. The main agenda behind launching this app was to help entrepreneurs and organizations manage their multiple services easily.

There are several aspects as to why the app became a hit in the market. A few of them include: separate panels based on role, highly responsive UI, accessibility, live tracking, detailed bill summary, favorite servicemen list, search filters, social media account integration, booking records, secure payment gateways, and more. These elements made the app user-friendly.

The GoJek clone app was employed in the app to provide these amazing features to the users. The code used is fully licensed and can be modified based on the business needs. Many entrepreneurs or organizations are choosing the GoJek clone script over the apps built from scratch due to the time, resources, and cost parameters.

The apps built from the initial stage will take up a lot of time when compared to the clone apps. Developers have to work on the app and the cost of developing an app from scratch will be high. So, most of the organizations developed and launched a clone app for their service.

They also added that the entrepreneurs can gain more customers using this app. It has an attractive UI and navigating through the app will be easy. AppDupe has trained experts who will analyze the present scenario of the on-demand market before developing your clone app. Based on the statistics they obtain, the features of the app can be decided.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that the main aim of AppDupe is to provide user-friendly apps that will help the customers place a request easily, be a fixed source of income for the servicemen, and generate higher revenue for business owners.

