EmpMonitor Unveils Robust Task Management Ability To Help Businesses Improve ROI and Overall Productivity

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — EmpMonitor, the leader in global employee management software technology, announced new features across its solution platform that offer tight integrations of task planning, provide enhanced task insights, productivity, and campaigns, and improve overall task management, planning and outcomes.

Most executive leaders suggest “the primary cause of failure of projects in their organization was a lack of clearly defined objectives and milestones to measure progress” and “a lack of discipline when implementing strategy. EmpMonitor has been able to provide a singular answer to all the multiple concerns with its ability to present real-time access to employees’ systems making the hectic process of task management really easy for employers.

EmpMonitor Assists Managers In Easy Task Management:

With easy integration on PCs, Macs, or Android devices instantly from the desktop, EmpMonitor lets you manage work, be it from office or remote work! EmpMonitor works in the stealth mode, so there will be no doubt or inconvenience to it. From the moment the software is installed, it will start capturing screenshots, along with making the employers aware of the emails, browsing activities, chats, apps/websites the employee has visited, etc.

“As efficient Task Management greatly improve productivity by making sure the right resources are utilized at the right time, we’re excited to provide several new feature enhancements and integrations that not only enable organizations to better optimize their EmpMonitor solutions but also gain increased visibility into their employee’s task management for better decision making,” said, Chief Product Officer.

The top features included in the updated task manager includes:

A team generally works on tasks that contribute towards its organization’s goal. While working in teams usually means more work gets done, keeping team members in sync can be difficult. Task management software for teams can help you keep your team connected.

Productivity Scoring

EmpMonitor lets you analyse the team’s performance over time with export functionality.

Time log

With EmpMonitor you can easily add time spent on a task through the timer and manually. It helps in automation for larger companies.

Calendar View

EmpMonitor lets you view your monthly sheets on one screen. Thus you have clarity on upcoming deadlines and events with a calendar view.

Custom Fields

Add more information to the task with custom – Text, Numbers, Date, and Dropdowns.

Project Templates

Instead of starting from scratch, just build upon existing templates and create your own for future duplication.

Project Summary

Project overview with resource utilization, costing, and billing amount.

Advanced Search

Filter data across projects and save the filter for easy access in future

Workload

Understand whether the team’s over-worked or under-utilized.

Inefficiencies often stem from disinterest. Task management principles greatly improve productivity by making sure the right resources are utilized at the right time. This includes giving team members tasks and responsibilities that match their abilities and interests.

About EmpMonitor:

EmpMonitor is a leading employee monitoring and workforce management solution that helps worldwide organizations to streamline productivity even when the employee works from a remote location. The software often undergoes major feature upgrades to become even more efficient. For more information, visit: https://empmonitor.com/