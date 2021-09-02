Metrolina Home Care: 24 Hour In-Home Care for Your Dear Ones

Charlotte, USA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Metrolina Home Care is a company that specializes in providing home care services to individuals with disabilities, injuries, difficulties with mobility, or illness. The company boasts of highly trained and competent staff members who offer around-the-clock supervision for optimal health and wellness at your comfort. Metrolina Home Care ensures that you get the care services needed to help you achieve optimum health with caring and highly trained staff members. The personalized plans at Metrolina Home Care cater to you as an individual instead of one size fits all care.

Metrolina Home Care wants to bring you top-of-the-line home health care services. Here at the company, staff members offer free in-home consultations for our customers because that’s how important your satisfaction is.

Services On Offer

Live-In Care

The Live-In Care service at Metrolina Home Care aims to offer home care services to every individual in the comfort of their own home. Its trained caregivers are responsible for giving around-the-clock care and supervision, ensuring that your needs are immediately met as well as performing regular monitoring to see if changes or improvements have occurred in your health.

Our twenty-four hour a day seven days week live-in help program is designed with you and only you in mind. The members at Metrolina Home understand how important it can be, especially when there’s an emergency; the client’s safety team will ensure they’re always accounted for at all times so that the company can provide support whenever necessary.

Companionship

Depression is something that anyone can experience, regardless of age or physical ability. Your loved ones are at risk, too, if no one has time to keep them company while they recover from their injury or disease process. Caregivers at Metrolina Home Care understand this pain. So they offer companionship services to individuals who need someone with them during the day and night-time assistance like scheduling appointments, waking up in the morning, helping you go back to sleep, etc.

Metrolina Home Care is a reliable service that can provide companionship to individuals who need help managing their schedule, ensuring they take medications on time, and accompanying them when necessary. Professional caregivers want everyone in the community to have the support they deserve.

The staff members will always be by your side as warm and friendly companions. Anyone can experience depression – even seniors or disabled loved ones become lonely if no one is there for physical & emotional care. Don’t let it happen again. If you are looking for home care services, you should check out the company’s list of services – appointment scheduling, arranging assistance, bedtime medication reminders, and accompanying you to the clinic.

Can you imagine how it would be if no one helped you with your physical and mental needs? Don’t let this happen to yourself or anyone else around you. Metrolina Home Care understands how it feels to provide companion care services for individuals who need someone by their side physically and emotionally at all times through our company called Companion Care Company (CCC).

Medication Reminders

We offer customized services to address all of your care needs. Our staff is there for you around the clock and can help with light housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, or companionship.

Providing 24/7 access to friendly caregivers who are excited about helping individuals live independently. We aim to give each individual the same quality of life they’ve enjoyed in their past – whether that means cooking a delicious dinner one day or taking a stroll outdoors another day. Our main goal is always making sure every patient gets what will make them feel at home again: healthier living services without bounds.

About Metrolina Home Care

Metrolina Home Care is an organization that provides home care to individuals with disabilities, difficulties in mobility, or illness. The company has a team of highly trained and competent staff members who provide 24/7 supervision for optimal health and wellness at your comfort. Metrolina’s personalized plans are tailored around you as an individual instead of one size fits all care.

Contact Us:

Metrolina Home Care

6201 Fairview Rd, Suite 200

Charlotte, NC 28210

United States

(704) 585-8485

Email: info@metrolinacare.com