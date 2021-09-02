Latex Surgical Gloves – Pre Powdered

Posted on 2021-09-02 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — VLHS Surgical Gloves are well designed for surgeons featuring the outstanding fit, comfort, performance, latest technology and quality assurance.

  •  Extra strength provides additional protection from surgical debris
  •  Curved fingers reduce hand fatigue while the beaded cuffs prevent roll-back and make gloves easy to put on
  •  Low powder content that minimizes skin irritation
  •  Their anatomical shape makes them fit better, especially for in-between sizes

QUALITY STANDARDS

  •  ASTM:D-3577-2009 & EN455-1:2000, EN455-2:2015, EN 455-3:2015 & ISO10282:2014
  •  CE Mark – MDD Class Ila and IS13422
  •  Manufactured under ENISO13485:2016 quality management system and ISO 9001:2015
  •  Using US FDA approved absorbable USP Grade corn starch
  •  Bioburden and sterility tested
  •  Manufactured in a clean environment as per ISO14001:2015

https://www.vlhsglove.com/latexsurgicalgloves-prepowdered.php

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution