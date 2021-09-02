Edugo Abroad Releases February 2021 Fortnight Progress Report

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Edugo Abroad is delighted to have concluded February month on a promising outlook. With sheer focus & commitment, we continued to accomplish our goal of assisting Indian students with their study abroad dreams. The numbers in our fortnight report accurately reveal the extent of success in our efforts.

During 15th to 28th February, we were successful in counselling more than 225 students for abroad education. We were also able to secure 48+ University Admission Interviews. With 24 offer letters received and 34 final LOA to record, the number of new admissions reached 37, and 15 of our students acquire their visas during the same time.

Students’ success stories have always been at the focal point of Edugo Abroad’s philosophy. And with persistent support, we always strive to help more & more students craft their version of the success story.

About Edugo Abroad:

Edugo Abroad is a leading European education consultant established in India with a vision to bring the best opportunities to students who want to study abroad. We provide all comprehensive services and support to students who aspire to study in European countries like Poland, France, Ireland, Malta, Latvia, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, UK, etc. We offer the best and the most professional guidance to the students who are keen about pursuing their dream education in Europe. and word-of-mouth. No other company can forge overseas careers for ambitious students as we do.