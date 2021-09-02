Demand for Composites Testing Market to Surpass US$ 3 Bn by 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global composites testing market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market owing to increasing application of composite materials in various industries such as transportation, aerospace, defence, wind energy, and building & construction, which need to adhere to stringent composites testing standards.

Over the past decade, numerous high-end applications of composites have been explored. The greatest advantage of composites is their strength and stiffness combined with lightness. By choosing an appropriate combination of reinforcement and matrix, manufacturers can produce properties that exactly fit the requirements for a particular structural application. This is the major advantage of using composites for structural parts in automobile, aerospace, and construction industries.

In the past few years, huge investments have been made towards developing large state-of-the-art composites testing facilities and other R&D projects globally. This has indeed conferred the composites testing industry with remunerative prospects.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The non-destructive composites testing method is estimated to expand at 5.7% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The automobile industry continues to dominate the market for composites testing, expanding at a CAGR of more than 7%.

North America holds around 30% of global market share, with the U.S. being the manufacturing capital of the aerospace and defence industry in this region.

Due to high demand for composites from the commercial aircraft and transportation industry, Europe holds close to 25% of total market revenue in composites testing.

The East Asia region, with its exponentially growing automotive industry is set to witness rapidly increasing demand for composites testing.

Key Segments Covered in Composites Testing Market Report

Product

Composites Testing of Continuous Fiber Composites

Composites Testing of Discontinuous Fiber Composites

Composites Testing of Polymer Matrix Composites

Composites Testing of Ceramic Matrix Composites

Testing Method

Destructive Testing Method of Composites Testing

Non-destructive Testing Method of Composites Testing

Winning Strategy

The composites testing market is moderately consolidated due to the presence of only a few major players globally. Major market players are using strategic partnerships and collaborations as an option to capture new opportunities and expand their market share.

Many companies are also investing in setting up technologically advanced composites testing facilities to meet the growing demand. Few companies are also collaborating to conduct R&D activities to further strengthen their opportunities in the market.

The composites testing sector still lacks enough trained professionals as well as testing facilities. Potential service providers can strategize by directing their investments towards development of advanced testing facilities and collaborative or individual R&D projects.

