Industrial Fasteners Market Penetration, Growth Prospect Mapping and Research, 2025

The global Industrial Fasteners Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Industrial Fasteners Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial fasteners include a set of bolts and nuts and are used in all production activities. Bolts and nuts comprise a major link in industrial fasteners and are used in all industrial domains. Mainly, steel is used in the production of physical products made from wood and metal. Industrial uses of bolts and nuts entail fastening wherein placement of pieces and parts is essential.

Key Players:

Alcoa, Inc.

Precision Castparts Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW)

Acument Global Technologies

ATF

Dokka Fasteners

LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry

Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)

Stanley Black & Decker

Penn Engineering

Hilti AG

Standard Fasteners Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The commercial demand for nuts and bolts is gaining much traction as the industrial need is on the rise. With the constant rise in annual imports, there arises a need for establishing a manufacturing base. Rise in transportation, railways, aircrafts, wagon, bicycles and automotive makers are several components operating in industrial fasteners.

The drivers for industrial fasteners market include rise in use of automotive, machinery, and electronics. Apart, industrial fasteners are used in the production of medical equipment, consumer appliances, suspension system and wheels. Increase in urbanization and rise in construction sector is likely to propel the industrial fastener market growth during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Automotive OEM

Machinery OEM

Other OEM

MRO

Construction

Product Outlook:

Externally threaded

Aerospace grade

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany

Asia Pacific India China Thailand Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

MEA

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain much higher traction in the global period. Rise in OEM is another factor stimulating the market growth. Presence of a vast industrial corridor and end-user market is likely to trigger the market growth during the forecast period.North American and European markets are expected to gain a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in construction activities and mounting demand for industrial fasteners. The key players in the industrial fasteners market include Precision Castparts Corp, Nifco, ITW, Alcoa, Kova Fasteners Pvt Ltd, LISI Group, Standard Fasteners, and Dokka Fasteners.

