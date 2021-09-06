Growth Opportunities in Construction Silicone Sealants Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global construction silicone sealants market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 4.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Thedriving factors for the construction silicone sealants market is growing demand from residential housing and commercial offices, along with rising infrastructure output from key sub-sectors, such as roads, rail, energy, and water and sewerage, is boosting the demand for construction silicone sealants. industries. Increasing demand from APAC will further drive the growth of the global construction silicone sealants market.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97297482

Dow (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Elkem ASA (Norway), Momentive (US), and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), among others, are the leading construction silicone sealants manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted new product launch, expansion, agreements & contracts and merger & acquisition, as their key growth strategies between 2016 and 2021 to earn a competitive advantage in the construction silicone sealants market.

Do Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=97297482

Dow is the largest player in the market. Dow is one of the leading names in chemical market and provides extensive range of products in Silicone sealant market for building and construction sector especially. The company has good financial backgrounds and geographical presence with 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries.

Wacker Chemie AG is the second-largest player of the construction silicone sealants market, globally. The company is one of the leading chemical company and manufactures products in the field of Silicone, polymer, life sciences and polySilicone markets for all key global industries. In March 2018, the company opened a new laboratory in the Moscow Technical Center, for adhesives and sealants, in Russia to increase its research and development capacity as well as have more innovations in sealants market.

Read More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/construction-silicone-sealants.asp